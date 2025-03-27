Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025: India wins second medal

Amman: In wrestling, India won second medal at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 in Amman, Jordan. Nitesh clinched the second bronze medal for the country. Nitesh defeated Amanberdi Agamammedov of Turkmenistan by ‘9-0’ in the men’s Greco-Roman category.

Earlier Sunil Kumar had won bronze in the 87kg Greco Roman category. Sunil beat China’s Jiaxin Huang after losing in the semifinals of the 87kg bout in the continental tournament.

Indian women led by Antim Panghal and Reetika Hooda will begin their campaign on March 27. In men’s freestyle, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia will lead when the action gets underway on March 29.

A total of 30 Indian grapplers including 10 each in women’s category, men’s freestyle and greco roman, will feature in the five-day continental championship. More than 370 wrestlers from across the continent will compete in Amman.