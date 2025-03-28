Eid Al Fitr 2025: Qatar Central Bank announces holidays for financial institutions

Doha: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for all financial institutions across the country. The holiday will begin on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and continue until Thursday, April 3, 2025. Regular working hours will resume on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

This announcement is for all financial institutions, including Qatar Central Bank (QCB), banks, and entities regulated by the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA).

Earlier the Amiri Diwan also officially announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for ministries, government agencies, and public institutions, as per which holiday begin on Sunday, March 30, 2025, and continue until Monday, April 7, 2025, with employees resuming work on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.