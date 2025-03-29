Senior Asian Wrestling Championship: India’s Manisha Bhanwala wins gold

Amman: In the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship-2025, Manisha Bhanwala clinched India’s first gold medal at Amman in Jordan. This is India’s first gold medal since 2021 edition. Mean while Antim Panghal settled for a bronze.

In women’s 62 kg category, Manisha defeated Korea’s Ok J Kim by 8-7 to clinch the gold. Meanwhile, in 53 kg category bronze play-off, Antim Panghal defeated Taipei’s Meng H Hsieh by technical superiority without conceding a point. Indian wrestlers have now won one gold, one silver and six bronze medals, including two in the Greco-Roman format, with Sunil Kumar securing third place in the men’s 87 kg category and Nitesh finishing third in the men’s 97 kg category.

Reetika, competing in the 76 kg category, secured India’s first silver medal of the championship. She narrowly lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the gold medal bout, with a score of 6-7. Muskan in the women’s 59 kg category defeated Mongolia’s Altjin Togtokh, 4-0 to bag a bronze medal. Meanwhile, Mansi Lather, competing in the 68 kg category, secured the second bronze medal for India. She dominated Kazakhstan’s Irina Kazyulina, 12-2 in the bronze medal match.

The men’s freestyle competition will begin on Saturday.

A total of 30 Indian grapplers including 10 each in women’s category, men’s freestyle and greco roman, will feature in the five-day continental championship. More than 370 wrestlers from across the continent will compete in Amman.