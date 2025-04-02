Oil companies announces revised jet fuel prices for April

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced revised prices of jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The prices of jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have been slashed by Rs 5,870.54 per kiloliter. This reduction will help airlines lower their costs, which may result in cheaper air travel for passengers.

The new ATF rate across major metropolitan airports are as follows:

Delhi: Rs 89,441.18 per kiloliter

Kolkata: Rs 91,921.00 per kiloliter

Mumbai: Rs 83,575.42 per kiloliter

Chennai: Rs 92,503.80 per kiloliter

This price cut comes after a small drop of 0.23 per cent in March, following a bigger hike of 5.6 per cent in February.

Also Read: Revised LPG prices for April announced

Compared to March prices, the new ATF rates show significant reductions. In March, the price in Delhi was Rs 95,311.72, in Kolkata it was Rs 97,588.66, in Mumbai it stood at Rs 89,070.03, and in Chennai it was Rs 98,567.90.

State-owned oil marketing companies revise prices of ATF on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate. Jet fuel price make up almost 40% of the operating cost of an airline.