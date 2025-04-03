Maruti Suzuki announces price hike: Details

New Delhi: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India announced a price hike. The brand announced that it will increase prices of various models by Rs 2,500-62,000, from April 8. The company announced this price hike due to rising input costs, operational expenses, regulatory changes and feature additions.

Maruti Suzuki India will hike price of compact SUV Fronx by Rs 2,500, Dzire Tour S by Rs 3,000, and that of multi purpose vehicles XL6 and Ertiga by Rs 12,500. The company also plans to increase the price of compact model Wagon R by Rs 14,000 and Eeco van by Rs 22,500.Besides, the price of SUV Grand Vitara will go up by Rs 62,000 from April 8.

Maruti Suzuki sells models ranging from the entry-level Alto K-10 to multiple purpose vehicle Invicto in the domestic market. In January, the company had announced increasing prices by up to Rs 32,500 across various models from February 1.