44 killed, 160 injured as nightclub roof collapses

Santo Domingo: In a tragic incident, at least 44 people lost their lives and over 160 were injured after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. The incident occurred during a live performance by merengue singer Rubby Perez at the Jet Set venue.

Rescuers continued searching for survivors in the rubble. The investigation into the cause of the roof collapse is ongoing.

Also Read: Guruvayur Temple Vishu Kani Darshan on April 14 – Timings Announced

Jet Set is an iconic nightclub located in southern Santo Domingo that has operated for nearly five decades. It was known for its “Jet Set Mondays” that featured local and international artists. The club opened in 1973 as a club and restaurant, becoming the most popular venue of its kind in the Dominican Republic.