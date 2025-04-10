Komaki Electric launches India’s first electric cruiser motorcycle

Mumbai: Komaki Electric, India’s top electric vehicle brands, has launched the country’s first fully-loaded electric cruiser motorcycle. The loaded electric cruiser motorcycle named ‘Komaki Ranger’ comes in two versions:

Ranger – Fully Loaded priced at Rs 1,49,999 (ex-showroom).

Ranger – Base Model priced at Rs 1,39,999 (ex-showroom).

One of the Ranger’s biggest highlights is its range of 200–250 km on a single charge. The bike uses a next-gen LiFePO? battery – known for its safety, durability and long life. Other features include a transparent windscreen, a large 7-inch TFT display with smart connectivity, and a massive 60-litre storage compartment for luggage or gear.

Komaki has equipped it with features meant for long-distance cruising, positioning it as India’s first true electric cruiser. To top it off, Komaki offers a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty on the battery, motor, and controller, plus a 1-year warranty on the charger.