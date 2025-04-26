Audi unveils E5 Sportback: Details

Beijing: Audi’s EV sub-brand in China, called ‘AUDI’, has unveiled its first production model in Shanghai, the E5 Sportback. The electric vehicle is based on the new Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP) developed with the joint efforts of Audi and MG owner, SAIC Motor. Meanwhile, the design is inspired by the Audi E Concept, which was unveiled in November 2024.

The Audi E5 Sportback shares lots of similarities with the E Concept. It has a slim headlamp design and a few contours on the bonnet. The black loop, present on the front fascia along with the headlamp, sensors, air curtains, and radar at the front and rear end. Another major attention-grabbing element is the ‘AUDI’ logo replacing the four rings.

The dashboard features a 27-inch 4 K-resolution display that extends across its full width. The majority of the car’s controls are operated through this expansive screen, leading to the absence of physical buttons. It functions on AUDI OS, and customizable screen layouts guarantee that essential information is consistently highlighted in the main menu, allowing for quick navigation through touch gestures.

For safety, the electric car comes equipped with loads of features. This pack consists of the AUDI 360 Assisted Driving system, which works using a roof-mounted LiDAR unit, 12 ultrasonic sensors, three long-range radars, and a set of cameras.

The E5 Sportback is equipped with 800-volt charging technology, which allows for a range of 370 kilometers in just 10 minutes of charging. The model will be available in four unique variants and will offer both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. Depending on the variant chosen, power outputs will range from 300 hp to 787 hp in the high-performance version. The variant with a 100 kW battery pack will offer a range of up to 770 km on a single charge.