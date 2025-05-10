75 students from border states take refuge at Kerala House amid India-Pakistan conflict

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, approximately 75 students from central and state universities in Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab have arrived at Kerala House in Delhi. They reached between Friday night and Saturday morning and are scheduled to travel back to Kerala via various trains and flights. In light of the situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the establishment of a 24-hour control room at Kerala House to assist Keralites stranded in border areas. The helpline number is 01123747079, and the control room is being operated by Additional Resident Commissioner Chetan Kumar Meena and other key officials to coordinate assistance efforts.

Meanwhile, India has confirmed that the Pakistan Army is moving troops to forward positions along the border, raising fears of a further offensive. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated during a press briefing that India remains committed to de-escalation, provided Pakistan also exercises restraint. Despite multiple attacks on Indian civilian and military targets, India has responded proportionally, countering these hostile actions and emphasizing its desire to avoid further conflict if possible.

In retaliation for Pakistan’s earlier strikes on 26 Indian locations, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision attacks on four Pakistani airbases early Saturday. The Pakistani strikes had targeted several civilian regions in northern and western India, but Indian air defence units successfully intercepted and neutralized the incoming drones. The counterattacks were part of India’s ongoing Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and involved the destruction of nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Intermittent cross-border firing continues along the Line of Control.