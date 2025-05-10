Kamal Haasan announces postponement of ‘Thug Life’ audio launch event

As the release date of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s film Thug Life approaches on June 5, the promotional activities for the film had begun this month, including plans for an audio launch event on May 16. However, Haasan has now issued a statement postponing the event due to the tense national security situation at India’s borders. The veteran actor emphasized that the current environment calls for national unity and sensitivity rather than festivity.

In his statement, Haasan expressed that while art holds value, the nation comes first. Acknowledging the sacrifices and vigilance of the armed forces, he noted that it was not the right time for celebration. Instead, he advocated for solidarity and restraint during such critical moments. He also assured fans that a new date for the event would be announced at a more suitable time, reiterating the need to reflect rather than rejoice.

Thug Life marks Haasan’s reunion with director Mani Ratnam after 35 years since their classic collaboration on Nayakan (1987). The film is the 70-year-old actor’s 234th and features a prominent cast including Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and Nassar. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in partnership with Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies, the film is being billed as a high-budget action entertainer.

