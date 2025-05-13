Indian Railways announces summer special train between these cities

Kolkata: The North Eastern Railway announced a summer special train between Gorakhpur and Bengaluru. The special train connecting Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru and Gorakhpur was announced to cater to the increasing rush during the summer vacation period.

The special train will make three trips. The Train No. 06529 will depart from Bengaluru at 7 pm on May 12, 19 and 26, and arrive at Gorakhpur at 6:40 am on the fourth day. Train No. 06530 will leave Gorakhpur on May 16, 23 and 30.

The train will comprise one first AC coach, two second AC coaches, four third AC coaches, seven sleeper class coaches, and four general compartments. The major halts will include Kaduru, Davangere, Ghataprabha, Pune, Rani Kamlapati, Veerangana Lakshmibai (Jhansi), Prayagraj Junction, and Varanasi.