Speeding Truck Hits Accident Site in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur, 4 Dead, 8 Injured

A tragic accident took place in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district when a speeding truck crashed into a group of people gathered to help victims of an earlier road mishap. The incident occurred around midnight near the Pindwal Hilwadi bus stand under Sabla police station limits. A jeep carrying several passengers had overturned, prompting bystanders and locals to gather at the scene to offer assistance.

As the crowd tried to help the victims of the overturned vehicle, a fast-moving truck rammed into them, killing four individuals and injuring eight others. Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena confirmed that the injured were rushed to Sagwara Hospital, and the area was cleared of damaged vehicles. He added that the investigation would begin once a formal complaint was filed.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Bodigama Bada village — Dayalal Manji Patidar, Savita Amarji, Bhavesh Mogji, and Bhagu Badar. In addition to hitting the crowd, the truck also crushed three motorcycles parked nearby. Police continue to investigate the cause and circumstances of the accident.