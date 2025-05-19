Jyoti Malhotra, 3 Others Stayed in Touch with Pak Handlers During Blackouts

In a major security operation, Indian agencies have arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra along with three others on charges of espionage for Pakistan. The group is accused of operating a spy ring and leaking sensitive information about key Indian installations while remaining in contact with Pakistani handlers—even during power blackouts in northern India. The arrests, carried out between May 13 and 15, include Nauman Elahi from Panipat, Devender Singh Dhillon from Kaithal, and Arman from Nuh district.

Authorities suspect that Malhotra, a Hisar-based social media influencer, was in direct contact with individuals linked to the Pakistan High Commission, including a man named Danish. Her interactions reportedly intensified around May 6, just before the Indian Army’s retaliatory strike under Operation Sindoor. Officials also noted inconsistencies in her income and travel history, suggesting possible external financial support. Another YouTuber from Odisha is also under investigation for potential links to the case.

Further probes into Arman’s activities revealed he was in contact with Pakistani intelligence via a known terrorist intermediary. He allegedly supplied Indian SIM cards to Pakistan-based handlers using his own documents and attended a defence expo where he gathered and passed on information. Arman was arrested on May 15 while disguised as a job-seeker in Delhi. Investigators are now working to uncover the full extent of the espionage network.