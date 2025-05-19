Stock Market: Sensex, nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the week’s first trading session, primarily due to profit booking at higher levels. The BSE Sensex shed 271.17 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 82,059.42. The NSE Nifty50 also ended lower, losing 74.95 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 24,944.85.

9 out of 30 constitunet stocks ended higher. Top gainers were Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finance, NTPC , State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank. Among the top laggards were Eternal, Infosys , Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints .

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,445 against 1,611 stocks that declined, and 187 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,243. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 112, and those that hit a 52-week low was 30. A total of 381 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 199 in the lower circuit.

The Nifty Smallcap100 index rose by 0.51 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap100 index ended with a modest gain of 0.07 per cent. Meanwhile, the fear gauge India VIX, which measures market volatility, rose by 4.89 per cent to close at 17.36 points.

Nifty Realty, and PSU Bank indices emerged as the top gainers among the sectoral indices, settling higher by 2.25 per cent, and 1.50 per cent, respectively. Among other sectoral indices, Bank Nifty, Auto, Financial Services, Metal, Pharma, and Healthcare ended in the green. On the other hand, IT, FMCG, Media, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas closed in the red, with the Nifty IT index being the top laggard, declining by 1.37 per cent.