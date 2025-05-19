List of countries with nuclear weapons: Know India’s position

New Delhi: Nine countries in the world possess nuclear weapons. The countries with nuclear capabilities include Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Pakistan, Israel, North Korea, and the United States. According to a recent study by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS,) the 9 nuclear-armed countries cumulatively possess about 12,331 nuclear weapons as of early 2025.

The United States and Russia, have retained their reign by possessing about 88% of the total nuclear weapons globally. They also own 84% of the warheads that are available for military purposes.

Out of all nine nuclear-armed countries, Russia possesses the world’s largest nuclear arsenal, with approximately 5,449 warheads.

Also Read: Etihad Airways announces launch of non-stop flights to this city: Details

The US is also a nuclear-armed country with 5,277 warheads. It maintains land, sea, and air-based weapons. The first nuclear explosion by the US occurred in 1945.

China conducted its first nuclear test in 1964. As of 2025, the country has approximately 600 nuclear warheads.

France has about 290 nuclear warheads, primarily delivered via submarine-launched ballistic missiles and air-based systems.

The UK possesses around 225 nuclear warheads, primarily deployed on Trident submarines.

India has about 180 nuclear warheads, following a strategy of minimum credible deterrence.

Pakistan has an estimated 170 nuclear warheads in 2025, including short-range tactical weapons, focused on deterring conventional tensions with India.

Israel is estimated to have around 90 nuclear warheads, though it maintains a policy of ambiguity and neither confirms nor denies their existence.

North Korea also holds approximately 50 nuclear warheads.