IndiGo launches direct flights to UAE from this Indian city

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier based in India, IndiGo announced the commencement of daily direct flight service to Fujairah in the UAE from Mumbai. Fujairah marks the Indian carrier’s fifth destination with direct connectivity in the UAE after Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Its newly launched direct flight to Fujairah from Mumbai is followed by direct services from the Kerala city of Kannur. Fujairah is the airline’s 41st international destination and fifth in the UAE. With the new flights, IndiGo connects 20 Indian cities to the UAE with over 280 weekly flights.

IndiGo also announced a discounted airfare sale plan – ‘Plan Ahead Sale’ – on its international and domestic routes, aimed to woo summer period travellers. The sale plan, which is open till May 18, offers one-way international fares starting from $53.84 (INR 4,599) and domestic fares at $14 (INR 1,199). The offer is valid for travel between June 1 and September 15, 2025, the airline said.