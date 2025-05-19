Sony launches new active noise cancelling headphones

Mumbai: Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones were launched. They replace the existing WH-1000XM5 as the Japanese electronics brand’s flagship-level headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM6 are priced at $449.99 (roughly Rs. 38,400) in the US and CAD 599.99 (roughly Rs. 51,200) in Canada. They are offered in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue colourways. The headphones will be available for purchase via Sony.com, Best Buy, Amazon, and other authorised dealers. There is no information about their India availability yet.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless ANC headphones are the successor to the WH-1000XM5, and are said to bring improved ANC and sound quality. They are powered by Sony HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 that is said to offer better performance across the board. Sony claims the WH-1000XM6 was created in collaboration with world-renowned mastering audio engineers at three top recording studios in the industry — Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering — for delivering a superior auditory experience.

As per the company, the new WH-1000XM6 headphones leverage 12 microphones which adapt the noise cancellation more precisely to your wearing situation and environment. They have a carbon fiber composite material dome and uniquely developed voice coil structure which reproduces subtleties in every frequency. Courtesy of the LDAC codec, the Sony headphones support High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless. Additionally, Edge-AI and DSEE Extreme upscale compressed digital music files in real time to restore the sound lost in compression.

One of the standout new features on the Sony WH-1000XM6 is scene-based listening. It is said to leverage sensing technology to automatically play music based on the user activity and adjust noise cancellation levels in line with their environment and location. As per Sony, this feature, along with quick access, can connect to music streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

For connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless ANC headphones use Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE (low energy) Audio, along with support for SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs. They also have multipoint connectivity and auto switch for switching between devices. The headphones have an improved design with a soft fit wider headband featuring synthetic leather that is claimed to ensure a pressure-free fit.

Similar to the previous models, the headphones employ a combination of button and touch controls, with the latter placed in the ear up. They work in tandem with the Sony Sound Connect app which can be used to adjust settings and fine-tune the listening experience. It enables features such as 360 Reality Audio, hear-through mode, and native hands-free support for Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant.