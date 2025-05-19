Aadhaar authentication transactions crosses 150 billion

New Delhi: The total number of Aadhaar authentication transactions have crossed the 150 billion (15,011.82 crore) mark. Moreover, the total number of eKYC transactions (37.3 crore) carried out during April is 39.7 per cent more than the numbers during the same period last year. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions has crossed 2,393 crore as on April 30. Data released by the Ministry of Electronics and IT showed this.

As per data, in April alone, almost 210 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions were carried out, nearly 8 per cent more than the same month in 2024. In FY25, Aadhaar number holders carried out more than 2,707 crore authentication transactions in 2024-25.

The Artificial Intelligence-Machine Learning-based Aadhaar face authentication solutions developed in-house by UIDAI have been witnessing consistent traction. In April, around 14 crore such transactions took place.

More than 100 entities, both in the government and private sectors, are using face authentication for the smooth delivery of benefits and services.

On April 21, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) received the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration. This was presented under the Innovation category for UIDAI’s Face Authentication modality.