Etihad Airways announces launch of non-stop flights to this city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced launch of non-stop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina. Thus, Etihad becomes the first airline from the region to fly directly to Charlotte.

Charlotte becomes Etihad’s sixth destination in the United States, joining:

New York

Chicago

Washington

Boston

Atlanta (launching July 2)

The route will operate four times per week on Etihad’s flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, ranking sixth globally for aircraft movements in 2024.