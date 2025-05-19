Hyundai launches i20 ‘Magna Executive’ variant in India: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has launched ‘Magna Executive’ variant of its i20 hatchback. The new model is priced at Rs. 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The i20 Magna Executive variant comes equipped with key safety features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). Hyundai has also introduced its acclaimed Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) and electric sunroof in the Magna trim.

The Sportz (O) variant, meanwhile, receives a significant boost in terms of features. It now comes with push-button start, an electric sunroof, and a premium 7-speaker Bose sound system – all previously limited to higher variants.

Hyundai is also offering a 25.55 cm touchscreen infotainment system as a genuine accessory. Priced at Rs. 14,999, the system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and includes a rear camera. It comes with a 3-year warranty. With these latest updates,