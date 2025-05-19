Moderate intensity earthquake hits Afghanistan

Kabul: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Afghanistan on Monday morning. According to the National Center of Seismology (NCS), earthquake occurred at a depth of 140 kiolometres.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage in either location. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are awaited. This is the fourth consecutive earthquake to hit the country in the last four days. Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had jolted Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross. As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity. These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities.