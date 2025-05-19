India’s smartphone exports surge 55% in FY 25

New Delhi: India’s smartphone exports recorded a growth of 55% year-on-year to $24.14 billion in the last financial year. As per data, smartphone exports from India have been growing 40-50% a year for the past three years. It has e now overtaken traditional sectors like diamonds, apparel and rice.

It was in 2022-23 that the government started reporting smartphone export numbers outside of overall electronics exports. That year the exports of these phones was $ $10.96 billion. In the financial year 2022-23, India’s smartphone exports stood at $11 billion, which then soared to $15.6 billion in 2023-24, marking a 42% year-on-year increase. The momentum continued into FY2024-25, with exports surpassing $24 billion – a 55% jump over the previous year. In FY25,.

The top five nations where India registered the highest growth in smartphone exports were the United States, Netherlands, Italy, Japan, and Czech Republic. Exports to the US alone improved from $2.2 billion in FY23 to $10.6 billion in FY25. In the last financial year alone smartphone exports to US grew 89.65%.

A significant export growth of 530% was registered with Japan in FY25 where exports surged from $0.08 billion in FY24 to $1.2 billion in FY25.