Foreign Portfolio Investors infuse Rs 18,620 crore in Indian markets in May

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) invested Rs 18,620 crore into the Indian equities market so far in May (till May 16). On the other hand, FPIs withdrew Rs 6,748 crore from the debt general limit and invested Rs 1,193 crore in debt voluntary retention during the period under review.

The total outflow stood at Rs 93,731 crore in 2025 so far. This positive momentum follows a net investment of Rs 4,223 crore in April, marking the first inflow in three months. Prior to this, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had pulled out Rs 3,973 crore in March, Rs 34,574 crore in February, and a substantial Rs 78,027 crore in January.

Also Read: NPCI introduces new rules for UPI beneficiary names

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.