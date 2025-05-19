Honda launches 2025 Rebel 500 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the Rebel 500 in the Indian market. Bookings for this new cruiser motorcycle are now open at select BigWing Topline dealerships. The 2025 Honda Rebel 500 has been priced at Rs. 5.12 lakh, ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana). It will be available exclusively in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries commencing from June 2025 onwards.

The Rebel 500 gets a tubular steel frame, and contemporary lines in a stripped-back, fat-tyred ‘bobber’ style. Blacked out to the maximum, with the minimum of paint, it will be offered in India only in the Standard variant in a single Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic color with seats for both rider & pillion. It has signature steeply raked fuel tank and fat handlebars. The Rebel 500 also gets an all-LED lighting system with a signature round headlight.

The Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8-valve, liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine, working jointly with a 6-speed gearbox, and produces 45.59 hp of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 43.3 Nm.