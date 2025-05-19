MHA orders states to form Special Task Forces to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi migrants

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all state governments and union territories to form Special Task Forces (STFs) in every district to identify and deport illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Rohingya communities within 30 days. This nationwide crackdown follows the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, and aims to enhance coordination between state and central agencies for the operation.

The STFs are tasked with gathering detailed information about suspected illegal migrants, including personal and family details, and conducting physical verifications. Once verified, the migrants will be taken to designated holding centers, where their biometric and demographic data will be recorded and uploaded onto the Foreigners’ Identification Portal. The process is expected to be completed within a month to avoid delays.

After verification, the migrants will be handed over to security forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, or the Indian Coast Guard, who will manage their deportation back to their countries of origin. The MHA has emphasized the need to quickly verify any claims of Indian citizenship to ensure a swift deportation process, reflecting the government’s firm approach to national security amid concerns over foreign involvement in recent terror incidents.