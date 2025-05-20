After Indus Treaty Halt, China Speeds Up Dam Projects in Pakistan

In the aftermath of India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the April 22 terror attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, China has ramped up construction on the Mohmand Hydropower Project in Pakistan-occupied Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This dam project, initiated in 2019 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is viewed as a strategic lifeline for Pakistan and potentially a response to India’s bold diplomatic move. The Chinese state broadcaster recently announced a key construction milestone, describing it as a phase of “accelerated development” of a flagship project.

The timing of China’s intensified efforts coincides with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to Beijing for high-level meetings, raising speculation about the dam’s dual-use potential — both economic and strategic. The Mohmand Dam is designed to generate 800 megawatts of electricity and provide 300 million gallons of water per day to Peshawar, showcasing its critical importance to Pakistan’s infrastructure. However, its rapid progress now appears to align with China’s broader geopolitical goals in the region.

India’s suspension of the IWT marked a historic policy shift, as the treaty had survived multiple wars and Pakistan’s repeated provocations for over six decades. By halting the agreement, India signaled its unwillingness to continue accommodating Pakistan’s use of water from the Indus basin, despite Islamabad’s continued support for terrorism. Previously, Pakistan accessed nearly 80% of its drinking and irrigation water from rivers originating in India, a privilege that New Delhi had upheld even amid ongoing conflicts.