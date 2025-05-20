Huawei launches new foldable laptop: Price, Features

Mumbai: Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design was launched in China. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design price in China starts at CNY 23,999 for the 32GB + 1TB option, while the 32GB + 2TB variant costs CNY 26,999. It is offered in Cloud Water Blue, Forging Shadow Black, and Skyline White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design sports an 18-inch 3K (3,296×2,472 pixels) double-layer flexible LTPO OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, and up to 1,600 nits peak brightness level. The panel also supports HDR10+, has a TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certification, and a 1,440Hz PWM dimming rate. When folded, you get a 13-inch screen with a 2,472×1,648 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Huawei has not yet revealed the chipset details of the MateBook Fold Ultimate Design. The laptop runs on HarmonyOS 5 out-of-the-box and supports 32GB of RAM alongside up to 2TB of SSD storage.The laptop carries an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design packs a 74.69Wh battery with 140W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The laptop has a six-speaker system and a quad-mic setup. It comes with an integrated stand and supports a virtual as well as a 5mm thin aluminium alloy portable keyboard.

Huawei claims that the laptop is equipped with an “ultra-thin high-performance folding architecture” and a basalt water drop hinge with diamond aluminium double fan.