Traffic Fines in India Crosses GDP Of Several Countries: Details

New Delhi: The traffic violation fines imposed in India have surpassed the GDP of many small nations. A survey report published by CARS24 showed this.

According to report, approximately 8 crore traffic challans were issued, with total fines amounting to around Rs 12,000 crore. This means that almost every second vehicle on the road has been fined at least once. However, a significant portion of these fines—around Rs 9,000 crore—remains unpaid. Out of the 140 crore people living in India, only 11 crore own a vehicle.

This indicates that a relatively small section of the population is responsible for a large number of violations, raising concerns about traffic discipline and accountability. Many drivers follow traffic rules only when law enforcement is present, suggesting that fear, rather than habit, drives compliance.

When asked whether they adjust their driving based on the presence of law enforcement, only 43.9% of respondents claimed they follow traffic rules regardless of police presence. On the other hand, 31.2% said they occasionally check for police before adjusting their driving, while 17.6% admitted to actively monitoring their surroundings to avoid being fined.

The survey also examined how people react upon spotting a traffic police officer. As many as 51.3% said they immediately check their speed and ensure they are following the rules. Another 34.6% said they instinctively slow down, even if they are not breaking any rules. Meanwhile, 12.9% said they either change their driving behaviour or take a detour to avoid getting caught.

When it comes to the impact of surveillance on road behaviour, 47% of respondents claimed they drive the same way regardless of CCTV cameras. Around 36.8% admitted to slowing down only when they spot a camera, and 15.3% said they adjust their driving only for speed cameras, ignoring other types.

According to the Road Transport Ministry, 1,68,491 people died in 2022 due to traffic violations, contributing significantly to accidental deaths in India.