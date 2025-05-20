Foodgrain production in India surge 6.8% in FY25

New Delhi: India’s foodgrain production has increased by over 106 lakh tonnes to 1,663.91 lakh tonnes in 2024-25. This represents a 6.83 per cent increase over the corresponding figure of the previous year. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said this.

In 2023-24, the country’s total foodgrains production was around 15,57.6 lakh tonnes. In 2024-25, it has become 16,63.91 lakh tones. The production of the rabi crop was 1,600.06 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, now it has increased to 1,645.27 lakh tones.

The Union Minister also gave the call for “One Nation, One Agriculture and One Team” to make the country’s farmers self-reliant and increase their incomes at the farmers convention – Krishi Samvaad – at Nagpur. Chouhan said that during a 15-day campaign from May 29 to June 12, agricultural scientists will visit villages to guide farmers on sustainable farming practices and plan for the Kharif season. With 16,000 agricultural scientists under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), scientists will visit villages as a team along with agricultural extension officers to educate farmers about new seed varieties and innovative farming practices.