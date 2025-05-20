Know Signs   That It’s Time to Walk Away From a Relationship

A positive relationship is quite uplifting and motivating. But, a toxic relationship drowns your self worth and makes you feel disappointed. For achieving happiness and contentment in your relationships, it is very important to understand when a relationship turns challenging and disturbing.

Abuse (physical/verbal)

Clearest sign to walk away from the relationship is verbal or physical abuse by the partner. It is extremely destructive for self esteem and imprints long lasting scars.

Constant criticism

If your partner is constantly belittling or criticizing you, it’s time to make a second opinion as it may take a negative toll on your self confidence.

Feeling invisible

If there comes a feeling of not being seen, heard or valued in the relationship, it may make you feel invisible in the relationship. It’s a sign of emotional neglect and damages your self-confidence. Self reflection is the key to understanding whether your relationship is favouring you or damages your worth.

Emotional manipulation

Emotional manipulation is when your partner blames you for all the issues that arise in between you and make you feel guilty. This makes you feel quite demotivated and you keep on questioning yourself for all the negative experiences that have happened in the past. Never fall prey to this and make note to know yourself.

Emotional draining

Relationships should make you emotionally stable and strong and not drain your energy.

One-sided efforts

The arising of feeling that the efforts are always one-sided and it’s only you who is putting in the efforts in the relationship, it is time to take a step back and walk away as the relationship you share is not fulfilling.

Trust issues

A strong foundation for any relationship is trust, but if you feel hard to trust your spouse in the relationship, this companionship might not work for the long run.