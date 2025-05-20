Calcutta HC Starts Hearing Pleas Against Termination of 32,000 Primary Teachers

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday began hearing a significant case concerning the termination of around 32,000 primary school teachers’ jobs in West Bengal. This follows the earlier cancellation of over 25,000 jobs of teachers and non-teaching staff in secondary schools. The dispute originates from the 2014 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), where approximately 1.25 lakh candidates qualified. In 2016, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) appointed nearly 43,000 candidates, but allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process have led to multiple legal challenges.

In May 2023, a single bench ruled to cancel the jobs of over 32,000 primary school teachers, but this decision was later stayed by a division bench. The Supreme Court then directed the case back to the High Court, where it underwent bench reassignment before the current hearing. During the proceedings, the WBBPE denied corruption allegations, stating there was no solid proof of job appointments being exchanged for money. The board also argued that awarding higher marks alone should not invalidate the entire recruitment, and that the interview process was conducted in line with the recruitment rules of 2016.

The state government clarified that the original petition did not demand job cancellations but called for opportunities for trained candidates, alleging that unqualified individuals had been hired. The division bench, presided over by Justices Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, announced that hearings will resume after the summer vacation. The case holds significant importance as another large-scale termination in primary education could cause major disruptions in the education system and present political challenges for the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.