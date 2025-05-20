Steps To Lock, Unlock Aadhaar Biometric Online

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The Aadhaar card is now also vulnerable to misuse if not handled with care. Due to the data connected to it, there have been many incidents in the past few years where fraudsters reportedly have exploited stolen Aadhaar details for financial fraud, identity theft, or unauthorised access to services.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department forecasts when will Southwest monsoon hit Kerala

The biometric lock comes in as a simple but powerful feature that acts like a safety shield for your Aadhaar card. If you active the lock means no one can use your biometric data without your consent. Whether it’s for identity verification, financial transactions, or issuing a SIM card, your approval becomes mandatory. You can turn this feature on anytime—via the UIDAI portal, the mAadhaar app, or even through SMS.

To lock your Aadhaar biometrics, you’ll first need a Virtual ID (VID). You can generate your Aadhaar virtual ID by visiting the UIDAI’s official website and clicking on the ‘VID Generator’ tab. Once your VID is ready, you can move ahead with locking your Aadhaar biometrics online. Once you have your Aadhaar virtual ID, here are the crucial steps you have to follow to lock your Aadhaar biometric online:

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI’s myAadhaar portal.

Step 2: Scroll down and select the ‘Lock/Unlock Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Carefully read the instructions and click on ‘Next’ to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your Virtual ID (VID), full name, PIN code, and the captcha code, then click on ‘Send OTP’.

Step 5: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to successfully lock your Aadhaar biometrics.