Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty decline sharply

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices plunged sharply on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The BSE Sensex fell 872.98 points, or 1.06 per cent, to settle at 81,186.44. The NSE Nifty50 settled 261.55 points, or 1.05 per cent, lower at 24,683.90.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,345 against 2,602 stocks that declined, and 133 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,080. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 80, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26. A total of 244 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 193 in the lower circuit.

Barring Tata Steel, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) all the other constituent stocks of Sensex ended lower. Top losers were Eternal (down 4.24 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (down 2.7 per cent), UltraTech Cement (down 2.04 per cent), Power Grid (down 2 per cent), and Nestlé India (down 1.9 per cent). Top gainers were Tata Steel, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Among the broader basket, the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices ended down by 1.62 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Auto index ended down by 2.17 per cent. All other sectoral indices also settled in the red on Tuesday. The fear index (India VIX), which gauges the volatility in the markets, ended 0.12 per cent higher at 17.39 points.