India expels another Pakistan High Commission official

New Delhi: The Government of India expelled another Pakistan High Commission official for espionage activities in the garb of visa services . The Indian government declared this official “Persona Non Grata” for activities “not in keeping with their official status.” The High Commission staffer has been ordered to leave the country within 24 hours

A demarche was issued to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission in this regard. ‘Charge d’Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any

Earlier on May 13, the government had declared a Pakistani official at the High Commission “Persona Non Grata” for similar activities. The individual was allegedly identified as Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. He was in touch with Haryanvi Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra.

Danish has been allegedly accused of committing espionage and leaking sensitive information regarding the movements of the Indian Army. Haryanvi Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra was arrested in Hisar along with several others in Haryana for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

The FIR against Jyoti mentioned that she met Ahsan-ur-Rahim in 2023 at the High Commission in Delhi and has been in touch since then. The man allegedly played the role of her handler and facilitated her introduction to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives.