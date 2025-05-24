India, Pakistan extends airspace ban for each other’s airlines

New Delhi: India and Pakistan have extended their bans on each other’s airlines from entering their airspace. The Ministry of Civil Aviation in India and Pakistan Airports Authority said in two separate statements.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian airspace is not approved for aircrafts registered in Pakistan and operated, owned and leased by Pakistani airlines including military aircrafts till June 23. The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been extended and India is maintaining the status quo.

Meanwhile, Islamabad’s closure bars all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines from entering Pakistan’s airspace until 4:59 a.m. local time on June 24. It applies to “all aircraft registered, operated, owned, or leased by India”, including all Indian military aircraft.

The airspace closure was first announced in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.The ban was imposed for a month until May 23, as under International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules that airspace restrictions cannot be imposed for more than one month at a time.