Eid Al Adha 2025: Gulf country to observe five-day holiday

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman will observe five-day holiday for Eid Al Adha. The country will observe the first day of Eid Al Adha on Friday, June 6, 2025, said Dr. Subaih bin Rahman Al Saadi, an Omani expert in celestial sciences.

In accordance with Royal Decree No. 88/2022, Oman will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12. As the first day of Eid falls on a Friday this year, an additional compensatory day off will be granted to ensure a full holiday period for the public and private sectors.

If Eid Al Adha begins on Friday, June 6, as expected, Omanis will enjoy an extended holiday period. With the official holiday starting from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 and a compensatory day granted for Friday, the public can expect a long weekend stretching from Thursday, June 5, till Monday, June 9.