Food grain output poised to hit new record

India’s food grain production for 2024-25 is projected to reach a record 3539.59 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), marking a 6.5% increase over last year’s output of 3322.98 LMT. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the third advanced estimate, highlighting an overall rise of 216.61 LMT in production across key crops. The data shows that major food grains including rice, wheat, and maize have surpassed previous records, indicating a strong performance in the agricultural sector.

The estimates show that rice production reached 1490.74 LMT, which is 112 LMT more than last year. Wheat production is expected to be 1175.07 LMT, an increase of 42.15 LMT. Coarse grains saw a significant jump as well, reaching 621.40 LMT — 52.04 LMT more than the previous year. In pulses, total production is estimated at 252.38 LMT, an increase of 9.92 LMT. Moong output rose to 38.19 LMT, compared to 35.61 LMT last year.

Oilseed production has also shown impressive growth, with an estimated total of 426.09 LMT — 29.40 LMT more than last year. Soybean production rose to 151.80 LMT and groundnut to 118.96 LMT, marking increases of 21.18 LMT and 17.16 LMT respectively. Rapeseed and mustard production reached 126.06 LMT. The figures, while provisional, are expected to be refined in the final fourth-round estimates due in the coming months.