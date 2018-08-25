BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao’s car hits two women,one dies

A car carrying BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao hit two women in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Friday evening, killing one of the women.

The accident occurred at around 7pm in Tadepalligudem when the BJP spokesperson was travelling from Ongole to Vijayawada.

While Rao was in the back seat along with a district leader, his personal security officer (PSO) was in the front seat with the driver. Local residents said that Rao was at the spot for about 40 minutes till an ambulance came and took the body.

“I was sleeping on a back seat when the incident happened. I was at the spot for 45 minutes until police came, injured woman was taken to hospital & a vehicle arrived to take the deceased lady to hospital. I will visit their families to express heartfelt condolences & all support,” he tweeted.

Rao added that though a car came within 20 minutes to pick him up, he waited until the ambulance arrived to take the injured woman to hospital and for another vehicle to take the deceased woman’s body.