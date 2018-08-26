celebritiesCinemaentertainmentLatest NewsNEWS

See pics of Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt at her Housemaid’s Wedding

An Instagram handle has shared the picture with a caption indicating that Alia Bhatt attended her house help’s wedding in Mumbai.

Aug 26, 2018, 10:25 am IST
A picture of Alia Bhatt attending her maid’s wedding is doing rounds on the internet and people can’t stop praising the Raazi actress for her down-to-earth demeanour. According to the speculations, after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement ceremony, Alia went to her housemaid to bless the newlywed couple.

However, we cannot vouch for the authenticity of the picture. But if it is true, then it's really heart-warming of the actress for not discriminating between her celebrity friends and her staff.

It’s a rare phenomenon to see any Bollywood star keenly taking part in their house help’s happiness. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and her producer mother Madhu Chopra were spotted at her former manager’s daughter’s wedding. The duo even got clicked with the newlywed couple.

