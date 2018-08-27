Angry Lesbian Throws Acid On 17-year-old Lover

Unfortunately, acid attacks are common in India, particularly when crossing an angry ex-lover.

A lesbian attacked her 17-year-old lover with acid for ending their relationship.

The incident happened in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place last week when the jilted 19-year-old lover poured acid on Divya (name changed) when she was sleeping alone on the terrace. The accused was annoyed with Divya after she broke up with her about two months ago.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Ferozabad and later shifted to a private hospital when her condition deteriorated. She has sustained severe burn injuries on her face, hands, and chest.

The accused has been identified as the daughter of the victim’s landlord. She was in love with Divya and was forcing her to marry her. To dodge the police and family, she burnt her hands with the acid after committing the crime and had put the blame on one of Divya’s classmate Anil (name changed).

The victim’s father told the police that Anil used to stalk Divya and when she admonished him, he had threatened to teach her a lesson. On the basis of the father’s statement, the police detained Anil but could not find any evidence of his involvement in the acid attack on Divya.

Further investigation and probe by the police revealed that the acid attack was carried out by the landlord’s daughter. During interrogation, she admitted of entering into a relationship with Divya. She committed the crime when the relationship turned sour.

“She attacked the girl after the victim broke relationship two months ago. The accused took revenge by throwing acid on her when she failed to persuade her to continue the relationship. Initially, she tried to frame victim’s friend but finally, she broke and admitted to her involvement in the crime,” said R.K. Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Firozabad.

A case under Sections 326, 354-D and 504 has been lodged at the Dakshin Police Station in Ferozabad against the accused on victim’s father complaint. The accused has been sent to the jail.