Florida shooting Gunshots and Screaming of People captured in Video game Livestream: Video

The mass shooting took place Sunday at an online video game tournament while it was being live streamed from a mall in Jacksonville, Florida mall. At least two people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament in the United States’s Florida.

**NO AUDIO** Before the video cuts off, you can clearly see a laser go across the gentleman’s chest on the right. This is Jacksonville’s second public shooting in as many days, first at a Raines High school football game and now a madden tournament. pic.twitter.com/VpKcI6z4Gl — Christopher T. (@mistochristopho) 26 August 2018

A video appears to capture the moments right before the shooting began. A red dot that appears to be a laser pointer is visible on the chest of an unsuspecting player seconds before the first of about a dozen gunshots ring out. It is unknown if the gamer on whom the dot is visible was among those killed or hurt in the Florida shooting.

Video from the shooting at Madden NFL 19 Tournament Whilst

It was live on twitch. pic.twitter.com/sEdS0AzAIK — Péndola ? (@nowfeather) 26 August 2018

Another video, this of a game is a live stream, captures the sounds of the first set of gunshots and the reactions that follow. People can be heard screaming and crying as the shots ring out.