Florida shooting Gunshots and Screaming of People captured in Video game Livestream: Video

The mass shooting took place Sunday at an online video game tournament while it was being live streamed from a mall in Jacksonville, Florida mall.

Aug 27, 2018, 09:58 am IST
The mass shooting took place Sunday at an online video game tournament while it was being live streamed from a mall in Jacksonville, Florida mall. At least two people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament in the United States’s Florida.

A video appears to capture the moments right before the shooting began. A red dot that appears to be a laser pointer is visible on the chest of an unsuspecting player seconds before the first of about a dozen gunshots ring out. It is unknown if the gamer on whom the dot is visible was among those killed or hurt in the Florida shooting.

Another video, this of a game is a live stream, captures the sounds of the first set of gunshots and the reactions that follow. People can be heard screaming and crying as the shots ring out.

