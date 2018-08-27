Mass Shooting Takes Place At Gaming Tournament; 4 Killed  

A mass shootout took place at a gaming tournament where 4 of the innocent gamers were killed.

The incident took place on Sunday in Jacksonville, Florida, US.

The police have identified the shooter as David Katz, 24, from Baltimore, who shot himself dead at the scene. No other suspects are being sought.

The shooting happened during a video game tournament being held at a gaming venue called Good Luck Have Fun inside Chicago Pizza Jacksonville Landing, a large shopping, entertainment and dining complex, and was being streamed online.

Katz used only one handgun, the police said, according to their investigations so far.

Local media alleged that Katz had begun shooting after becoming angry following a loss at the gaming tournament; the police did not confirm this.

Gamers were playing the American football game Madden at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville Landing when the shooting erupted on Sunday afternoon.

In disturbing footage apparently captured as part of a live stream on the video game streaming website Twitch, several gunshots could be heard in the background, before the stream disconnected. Twitch removed the video, but it remained available on social media.

CompLexity Gaming, one of the gaming teams, said its player Young Drini was grazed on the hand.

“We’re obviously shocked and saddened by this afternoon’s events. Our player, Drini, was hit in the thumb but is going to be fine. He managed to escape and run down the street to a nearby gym,” director Jason Lake said.

Drini tweeted:

The tourney just got shot up. Im leavinng and never coming back — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I am literally so lucky. The bullet hit my thumb — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

Worst day of my life — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second — Drini Gjoka (@YoungDrini) August 26, 2018

EA Sports, the company that owns Madden and approved the competition, said it was working with the authorities to gather the facts.

It sent its sympathies to everyone involved in the “horrible” situation.