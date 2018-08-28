Director Mohan Raja officially announces ‘Thani Oruvan 2’ : Watch Video

‘Thani Oruvan’ One of the highest-grossing tamil movie directed by Mohan Raja. And three years later, today, the director have announced the sequel to it via a video message on Twitter. Titled Thani Oruvan 2, the film will soon go on floors and will have Jayam Ravi again in the lead role.

“With your love and support, you increase the value of Thani Oruvan with every passing year. That film was a big blessing in my life. And I have a good news for you on this occasion. It is about my next film…,” said Mohan in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.

Mohan’s speech is interrupted by his brother Jayam, who joins him in the video. “I am the hero,” he makes the announcement.

“Yes, we are doing Thani Oruvan 2. We will work harder and try to make this film even better than Thani Oruvan 1,” Mohan promised.

The highlight of Thani Oruvan was its powerful antagonist played by Arvind Swamy. The character was a pure evil and committed crimes without any regrets as long as they helped him grow in power and authority. The film’s protagonist Mithran, a super cop, struggles almost the entire film not knowing how to tackle the villain, who outsmarts the hero in every turn.