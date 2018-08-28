During her Brain Surgery, Woman Sings and cracks Jokes with Doctors: Video

This is the startling footage of a comedian telling jokes while doctors remove a tumour from her brain. Sarah May Philo, a school teacher and amateur comedian from Glasglow, Scottland, UK displayed exemplary courage and positivity while undergoing a brain surgery.

Sarah May Philo was fully conscious throughout the gruelling nine-hour operation and was making the doctors laugh with jokes the whole way through. As per a report in Daily Mail, Sarah had a tumour growing in her brain for the last 15 years, most of which were extracted during a nine-hour-long surgery.

In an interview, she said that she was given the choice of either being put to sleep or staying awake and she chose the latter. After a passing comment during the operation which made the doctors laugh, she was motivated to crack more jokes. On being encouraged by a speech therapist during the surgery, Sarah, a trained opera singer, made up songs about the staff. She said, “the speech therapist asked if I could do some singing during the surgery so I started making up songs about her, the surgeons, and the anaesthetist on the spot.” Describing her experience she said it was just like ”being in a cafe with your mates”. She, in fact, has also named her tumour Rodger.

Sarah is now engaged to marry her partner Paul next year. The news of a tumour came as a shock to Sarah herself. She only got to know of it on her way in an ambulance in December 2017, after having a seizure in her sleep.

Sarah shared that she is now back in school, where she is a teacher, and people are asking her about her bald head. After the life-saving surgery, she is happy and looking forward to her wedding next year.