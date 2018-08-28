MC Josephine Exhorts Central Government to Make Laws Against Triple Talaq

Chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission M.C Josephine has exhorted the Central government to bring a legislation against Triple Talaq. A 23-year-old woman was divorced by her husband through Triple talaq written in a note and she said the Women’s Commission will take a case against her husband.

The marriage happened 5 years before and according to the report, triple Talaq was written on a piece of paper and handed over to his wife. The couple has a baby who is just 4 months old. It is also reported that the victim’s husband married another woman, 9 days after ending her relationship with the first wife.

“Triple Talaq is a controversial issue that has been discussed in public for quite some time. It should be up to the court to decide and not some religious setup or priests. Currently, the situation is such that relations are snapped through Triple talaq even without the presence of a religious leader”, added Josephine. She said women’s Commission will take further steps against such practices.