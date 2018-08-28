Popular TV Actress Quit Facebook after tired of Seeing her Morphed Nude Pics

Famous television actress Kavita Kaushik, best known for her role of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in F.I.R, quits social networking site, Facebook, on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old in her last FB post has stated the reason behind her sudden decision to go away from the social-networking site. She stated that the vicious circulation of her morphed ‘nude pictures’ on Facebook to be a driving factor.

Calling herself a misfit, Kavita, who is otherwise very active on Instagram, urged her fans, friends and family to contact her personally, if they need to.

In her post, she writes:

“Facebook is a time guzzling monster where friends seem to be arguing strangers, colleagues seem to be political party candidates preparing to take over the country cos change toh hone se rahi , I swear IL end up getting a huge dog into my flat and give it the dullest life If I see one more dog video! and a place where one gets to see morphed nudes of yourself if one is an actress ! All this would’ve hooked me a couple of years back (not the morphed pics that always makes me livid) but now somehow it seems to have become an assault to my sense of taste, time and attention ,So I really think I’m a misfit here. Clear the clutter is my new thing you can call it a fad , call it anything behind me those who wanna cos I am out , any of you who genuinely gives a f*ck has my number, call me come over there’s always food n drinks at home we can socialise n talk about anything ! anytime! And have way more fun I assure u, so Fu FB ! Bye doston aur parivar , mast raho.”