Karishma Tanna looks sizzling hot in white saree: See Pics

Karishma Tanna is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in the TV industry. Whether it’s to rock a sultry black gown or a simple white tee, Karishma is fit and fabulous.

Over the years, Karishma has been following an excruciating fitness regime that has gone on to give her one of the most enviable bodies. But apart from her excruciating schedule, Karishma has been creating a storm with her recent fashion outings.

Karishma posted a sizzling photo on her Instagram account in a white saree. She looks absolutely stunning and sizzling hot. The photo was clicked on the sets of her ongoing daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat, which she mentioned in her caption too.

View this post on Instagram White saree and ME!! ? ? #gauri #qayamatkiraat A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Aug 29, 2018 at 9:54pm PDT



On the work front, Karishma is currently pulling off pivotal roles in two ongoing Indian serials – Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Sanju’ playing a significant supportive role.

View this post on Instagram Weekend vibes!! ? #photoshoot #karishmatanna #ktians #saturday A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Flower Child. Ur about to bloom?? #karishmatanna #ktians A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on Jul 4, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in sexy desi avatar: See Pics