celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Karishma Tanna looks sizzling hot in white saree: See Pics

Aug 31, 2018, 01:38 pm IST
1 minute read
Karishma-Tanna-Hot

Karishma Tanna is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in the TV industry. Whether it’s to rock a sultry black gown or a simple white tee, Karishma is fit and fabulous.

Over the years, Karishma has been following an excruciating fitness regime that has gone on to give her one of the most enviable bodies. But apart from her excruciating schedule, Karishma has been creating a storm with her recent fashion outings.

Karishma posted a sizzling photo on her Instagram account in a white saree. She looks absolutely stunning and sizzling hot. The photo was clicked on the sets of her ongoing daily soap Qayamat Ki Raat, which she mentioned in her caption too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

White saree and ME!! ? ? #gauri #qayamatkiraat

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

About last night ! Delhi event.. Lehenga by @dilnazkarbhary Jewellery by @dillanoluxuriousjewels Styled by @sayali_vidya @payalrai1303

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

About last night! Thanku @kanik4kapoor for a lovely time !! ??? #karishmatanna #ktians

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on


On the work front, Karishma is currently pulling off pivotal roles in two ongoing Indian serials – Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She was also seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Sanju’ playing a significant supportive role.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Weekend vibes!! ? #photoshoot #karishmatanna #ktians #saturday

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Flower Child. Ur about to bloom?? #karishmatanna #ktians

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in sexy desi avatar: See Pics

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 9, 2018, 10:15 pm IST

(video)OMG! This Girl Did not Know Where The Great Wall of China is and Took 2 Lifelines for This in ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’?

Jun 25, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

Diya Mirza reveals why Sanjay Dutt does not act in his biopic

Nayan
Mar 7, 2018, 11:16 am IST

Famous South Indian Actresses Without Makeup – See Pics

Jan 17, 2018, 07:02 am IST

What this Bollywood actor does when stuck in traffic

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close