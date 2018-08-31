celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in sexy desi avatar: See Pics

Aug 31, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a picture on Instagram and she looks absolutely sizzling in the popped bright colour Palazzo pants paired with a white embroidered blouse and same stripe print dupatta.

 

#STREE in cinemas TOMORROW ?? Styled by @tanghavri Assisted by @namdeepak Make up @shraddha.naik Hair @amitthakur_hair Managed by @jinal.jj

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, who is loved for her overloaded cuteness. She has not limited herself to acting but also gave a chance to her melodious voice by singing few Bollywood tracks which was very much loved by her fans. The multi-talented lady is leading the movie Stree which has hit the box-office today.

 

11 days to go for #STREE! Styled by @tanghavri make up @shraddha.naik hair @menonnikita

Stree-A zany supernatural parable that is both strongly feminist and uproariously funny, Stree, Amar Kaushik’s self-assured first feature, delivers shocks and laughs in equal measure. Despite its repeated to-ing and fro-ing between conflicting tones, the horror comedy glides along a firm and steady arc almost all through its runtime of two hours and a bit.

