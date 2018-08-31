Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in sexy desi avatar: See Pics

Shraddha Kapoor recently shared a picture on Instagram and she looks absolutely sizzling in the popped bright colour Palazzo pants paired with a white embroidered blouse and same stripe print dupatta.



Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, who is loved for her overloaded cuteness. She has not limited herself to acting but also gave a chance to her melodious voice by singing few Bollywood tracks which was very much loved by her fans. The multi-talented lady is leading the movie Stree which has hit the box-office today.



Stree-A zany supernatural parable that is both strongly feminist and uproariously funny, Stree, Amar Kaushik’s self-assured first feature, delivers shocks and laughs in equal measure. Despite its repeated to-ing and fro-ing between conflicting tones, the horror comedy glides along a firm and steady arc almost all through its runtime of two hours and a bit.

