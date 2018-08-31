Is Ranbir Kapoor is the best husband for Alia Bhatt?

The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family. Now according to the recent reports, the couple are set to photograph for their first magazine cover in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios today afternoon, August 28.

As the duo continue to give major relationship goals, Ranbir reached out to their close friend Karan Johar for some love advice in his latest radio show Calling Karan.

Known for having all the inside scoop of B’twon, Karan did not hold back and spilt some tea over Ranbir and Alia’s relationship.

In the show, Ranbir quipped the filmmaker that if you make the same mistake in your relationship again and again then what is the right way to make things okay and sort out that mistake?! Responding to his query, Karan shot back that you should exit that relationship because there is no way that you can make the same mistake again and again and not realise that something is actually wrong. Being his witty self, Karan added that Ranbir knows what he is talking about.

Further, Ranbir asked Karan if he had any advice for his girlfriend, and pat came the reply, “That you are the best husband in the world. Aur maine woh advice de diya hai, Ranbir (I have already given that advice to her)!”

Read New Bollywood Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spending together in Mexico: See Pics