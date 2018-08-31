celebritiesCinemaentertainment

New Bollywood Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spending together in Mexico: See Pics

Aug 31, 2018, 09:58 am IST
Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s affair first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. The duo got engaged on August 18 in Mumbai.

The actor, who was in Los Angeles with Nick for the last two days, is now enjoying a short break with him in Mexico.

Priyanka and Nick were spotted in Cabo San Lucas by the paparazzi on Thursday. She was seen in printed blue co-ords and he wore a white T-shirt and denim. Both wore sweet smiles on their faces.

Priyanka shared pictures and videos from her trip on her Instagram.

My girl and nick in Mexico ?? lovely she look happy ???????#priyankachopra #niyanka #nickjonas

@priyankachopra and @nickjonas in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico today ?? #priyankachopra #nickjonas #nickyanka

HQ Pics ?? in Cabo Mexico ?? early today #priyankachopra #nickjonas #nickyanka

@priyankachopra in cabo san Lucas, mexico today. ? : 30.08.18

Nick recently released his new song that many thoughts was dedicated to Priyanka. He is also working on his new project for STX Entertainment’s 2019 animated feature Ugly Dolls based on the toy line.

